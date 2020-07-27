Mărturisirile explozive ale vedetelor de televiziune care s-au îmbolnăvit de Covid-19 au fost deseori urmate de comentarii fantasmagorice ale celor care cred în teorii conspirative, măsluiri politice și altele, numai în coronavirus, nu.

CHA CHA LITIX! Episodul 31. Esca și fantasmagoriile Covid-19

