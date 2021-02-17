Cursanţii Şcolii de Arte şi Meşteşuguri din cadrul Centrului de Cultură „Augustin Bena” Alba au obţinut, în ultima perioadă, mai multe premii importante la concursuri online de interpretare vocală şi instrumentală.
Cele mai multe distincţii au fost câştigate la Festivalul Internaţional de Interpretare Vocală şi Instrumentală „Winter Music Stars”, competiţie organizată on-line pe parcursul lunilor decembrie 2020 şi ianuarie 2021. Juriul festivalului, format din personalităţi ale lumii artistice şi nume importante ale scenelor muzicale, a acordat cursanţilor din Alba Iulia următoarele premii:
– Secţiunea folclor – instrument – Grupa E – categoria 13 – 14 ani, prof. coordonator Nicolae Vancu
Premiul I – Balea Alex Nicolae – „Ţarina de la Cărpiniş”
– Secţiunea instrumente – Grupa F – categoria 15 – 17 ani, prof. coordonator Ovidiu Ţăran
Premiul I – Popa Dragoş – „Emoţii de primăvară” compoziţie proprie
– Secţiunea pop internaţional – prof. coordonator Marinela Popa
Grupa H – categoria 22ani +
Premiul II – Moţoc Diana Cristina – melodia interpretată: „Gravity” – Sara Bareilles
Grupa F – categoria 15 – 17 ani
Premiul I – Zbutea Claudia Georgiana – melodia interpretată: „Love on the brain” – Rihanna
Grupa E – categoria 13 – 14 ani
Premiul II – Imbre Maria Raluca – melodia interpretată: „Bound to you” – Christina Aguilera
Secţiunea pop românesc: Grupa H – categoria 22 ani +
Premiul III – Moţoc Diana Cristina- melodia interpretată: „Cerul”cover Alina Eremia (Proconsul)
Grupa D – categoria 11 – 12 ani
Premiul III – Lasc Maria Iris – melodia interpretată: „Dacă vreau aprind o stea” – Alina Eremia
– Secţiunea instrumente – chitară: prof. coordonator Dragoş Tudor – Grupa E – categoria 13-14 ani
Premiul II – Dreghiciu Cristian Andrei
De asemenea, tot la Festivalul Internaţional de Interpretare Vocală şi Instrumentală „Winter Music Stars”, Iris Lasc, în vârstă de 11 ani, a obţinut premiu II – la categoria cântece de iarnă din repertoriul copiilor.
Alte premii importante au fost obţinute la Concursul online internaţional de interpretare „Muzica ne poate uni”, ediţia a II-a, desfăşurat la Pecia, în judeţul Arad. Patricia Vodă a obţinut la această competiţie Premiul „Silver”, la categoria 14-15 ani, secţiunea: muzică uşoară, iar un premiu similar a fost obţinut şi de Georgiana Claudia Zbutea, la categoria de vârstă 16-17 ani.
Şcoala de Arte şi Meşteşuguri din Alba a fost premiată şi la Festivalul Concurs Naţional de Muzică Uşoară „Vocea Prahovei”- Ploieşti, unde Maria Elena Păcurar a obţinut Premiul III.
***
Şcoala de Arte şi Meşteşuguri a fost înfiinţată în anul 1969, iar de peste 10 ani funcţionează ca serviciu în cadrul Centrului de Cultură „Augustin Bena”, venind în întâmpinarea cererilor tot mai numeroase de formare continuă şi petrecere a timpului liber, dar şi a necesităţii de a conserva, promova şi valorifica meşteşugurile tradiţionale româneşti.
Printre disciplinele din cadrul şcolii amintim: Instrumente de suflat / Orgă – acordeon / Pian / Chitară / Canto – muzică uşoară / Muzică vocală tradiţională / Arte plastice: pictură/grafică/design vestimentar / Artă fotografică şi video / Arte decorative / Actorie / Muzică de fanfară – Fanfara Transilvania Junior / Dansuri populare şi dansuri moderne / Dansuri de societate / Ţesături tradiţionale / Teoria muzicii / Pictură tradiţională ,,Şcoala de la Laz” / Instrumente tradiţionale – cântat din tulnic / Gastronomie tradiţională / Confecţionare lespezi de piatră / Confecţionare tulnice / Arta lemnului / Confecţionare draniţă (şindrilă din lemn de brad) şi stâlpi funerari / Dogărie – confecţionare de doage / Cojocărie / Olărit / Cizmărie / Metode de cercetare, culegere şi transcriere a folclorului muzical / Muzică vocală tradiţională solistică / Muzică asistată de calculator – înregistrare şi editare audio / Sonorizare evenimente – operator sunet / Scriere de partituri asistată de calculator / Interpretare muzicală instrumente rare – braci / Muzică clasică la acordeon / Limba germană aplicată – domeniul artistic / Limba engleză aplicată – domeniul artistic / Limba franceză aplicată – domeniul artistic / Armonizarea folclorului muzical / Editare foto asistată de calculator / Editare video asistată de calculator / Coregrafie / Fanfara Judeţului Alba Junior / Ansamblul Folcloric al Judeţului Alba Junior.
De la înfiinţare şi până în prezent, peste 10.000 de cursanţi au luat parte la cursurile educative, mulţi dintre aceştia reprezentând la ora actuală repere culturale şi artistice în domeniile pe care le-au aprofundat în cadrul instituţiei.
Sursa: Realitatea de Alba
