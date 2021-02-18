Zece angajaţi ai Primăriei Alba Iulia, care lucrează online de acasă, vor beneficia de căşti de ultimă generaţie. Primăria a cumpărat zece căşti de gaming cu sunet surround 7.1, funcţie de vibrare şi iluminare LED pentru lucrul online al angajaţilor.
Achiziţia a fost făcută miercuri, 17 februarie, prin cumpărare directă pe platforma Sistemului Electronic de Achiziţii Publice (SEAP). Valoarea celor zece căşti este de 1.075,50 de lei, iar ofertantul este Dante International SA. Potrivit descrierii, cele 10 căşti de gaming, modelul Socomic G941, sunt necesare şedinţelor şi videoconferinţelor. Modelul beneficiază de sunet surround 7.1, funcţie de vibraţii, microfon omnidirectional, design ergonomic şi iluminare LED, scrie presa locală.
Acestea au fost solicitate de către Biroul Informatică din cadrul Primăriei Alba Iulia, pentru lucrul de acasă şi evitarea deplasărilor în vederea evitării răspândirii virusului COVID-19.
Potrivit review-urilor de pe emag căştile au funcţie de vibrare, asigură „spaţialitate” a sunetului şi poţi să „iţi dai seama uşor de unde vine inamicul”. Se mai susţine că ”se aud foarte bine, funcţia de vibrare o simţi chiar bine”. Un alt utilizator afirmă că ”au un microfon destul de bun pentru jocuri (atunci când vorbeşti cu prietenii), nu bâzâie sau ceva”.
Sursa: Realitatea de Alba
