Cartea de identitate cu cip devine realitate. Ministrul Cercetării, Inovării și Digitalizării a anunțat că aceasta va fi disponibilă din luna august a acestui an, conform Realitatea PLUS.
Acest sistem va conține amprentele titularului și va putea fi folosit în locul anumitor documente. Buletinul cu cip poate fi eliberat încă de la vârsta de 12 ani, dacă părinții cer acest lucru.
Mai mult, autoritățile vor să includă în același sistem cardul de sănătate digital dar și alte servicii.
În acest moment în 17 state din Uniunea Europeană a fost implementat buletinul electronic, iar prețul lui variază între 15 și 40 de euro.
