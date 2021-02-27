 

 

 

 

Până astăzi, 27 februarie, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 799.164 de cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19).

 

 

738.569 de pacienți au fost declarați vindecați.

În urma testelor efectuate la nivel național, față de ultima raportare, au fost înregistrate 3.432 cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19), acestea fiind cazuri care nu au mai avut anterior un test pozitiv. Distribuția pe județe a cazurilor per total și a celor noi o regăsiți în tabelul de mai jos.

Nr. crt.         Județ  Număr de cazuri confirmate(total)       Număr de cazuri nou confirmate   Incidența  înregistrată la 14 zile

  1. Alba 15501          61      2,32
  2. Arad 17265          89      1,58
  3. Argeș 21115 37      0,72
  4. Bacău 20263 53      1,16
  5. Bihor 21272 78      1,03
  6. Bistrița-Năsăud 8772  27      0,84
  7. Botoșani 10925          67      1,19
  8. Brașov 32067          174    2,85
  9. Brăila 9810 37      0,80
  10. Buzău 9547  27      0,66
  11. Caraș-Severin 8321  25      0,94
  12. Călărași 7598  19      0,63
  13. Cluj 39951          266    2,91
  14. Constanța 32043          125    1,45
  15. Covasna 5932  22      0,87
  16. Dâmbovița 17771          47      1,28
  17. Dolj 19487          106    1,56
  18. Galați 20335 64      1,19
  19. Giurgiu 7818  58      1,08
  20. Gorj 6822  49      1,62
  21. Harghita 6227  23      0,65
  22. Hunedoara 15644          114    2,25
  23. Ialomița 8216  25      0,96
  24. Iași 33548          91      1,14
  25. Ilfov 31299          103    2,88
  26. Maramureș 16848          117    3,13
  27. Mehedinți 6030  26      0,91
  28. Mureș 17917          18      0,93
  29. Neamț 13948          33      1,07
  30. Olt 11334          25      0,76
  31. Prahova 27245          41      0,67
  32. Satu Mare 9811  49      1,89
  33. Sălaj 7990  54      1,76
  34. Sibiu 20005          65      1,77
  35. Suceava 20959          65      1,17
  36. Teleorman 9843  37      1,10
  37. Timiș 38825 342    4,78
  38. Tulcea 6414  19      0,77
  39. Vaslui 12966          35      0,93
  40. Vâlcea 11879          60      1,33
  41. Vrancea 8255  31      0,72
  42. Mun. București 128910        457    2,46
  43. Cazuri noi nealocate pe județe 2436*          171   

 TOTAL      799.164       3.432

         

*Referitor la „cazurile noi nealocate pe județe”, facem precizarea că numărul acestora este determinat de modificările aduse platformei electronice prin care sunt raportate și centralizate rezultatele testelor pentru noul coronavirus. Astfel, conform noii metodologii, centrele de testare introduc în mod direct rezultatele testelor realizate, urmând ca de la nivelul Direcțiilor de Sănătate Publică să fie realizată ancheta epidemiologică și atribuite cazurile pozitive județului/localității de care aparțin persoanele infectate.

Coeficientul infectărilor cumulate la 14 zile, raportate la 1.000 de locuitori este calculat de către Direcțiile de Sănătate Publică, la nivelul Municipiului București și al județelor. Mai jos aveți graficul realizat în baza raportărilor primite de CNCCI de la Direcțiile de Sănătate Publică:

Distinct de cazurile nou confirmate, în urma retestării pacienților care erau deja pozitivi, 638 de persoane au fost reconfirmate pozitiv. Distribuția pe județe a acestor cazuri o regăsiți în tabelul de mai jos.

 

 Nr. Crt.       JUDEȚ        Probe pozitive la retestare

1        ALBA          19

2        ARAD         19

3        ARGEŞ       13

4        BACĂU       9

5        BIHOR        6

6        BISTRIŢA-NĂSĂUD     8

7        BOTOŞANI 26

8        BRĂILA      3

9        BRAŞOV    23

10      BUZĂU       5

11      CĂLĂRAŞI 13

12      CARAŞ-SEVERIN          3

13      CLUJ 16

14      CONSTANŢA       64

15      COVASNA 3

16      DÂMBOVIŢA      7

17      DOLJ 5

18      GALAŢI      19

19      GIURGIU    4

20      GORJ 31

21      HARGHITA          5

22      HUNEDOARA     19

23      IALOMIŢA 14

24      IAŞI  14

25      ILFOV         17

26      MARAMUREŞ     10

27      MEHEDINŢI        

28      MUNICIPIUL BUCUREŞTI     82

29      MUREŞ       14

30      NEAMŢ      4

31      OLT   13

32      PRAHOVA 11

33      SĂLAJ        12

34      SATU MARE        10

35      SIBIU          5

36      SUCEAVA  16

37      TELEORMAN      14

38      TIMIŞ          52

39      TULCEA     7

40      VÂLCEA    10

41      VASLUI      7

42      VRANCEA 6

          Total  638

 

Până astăzi, 20.287 de persoane diagnosticate cu infecție cu SARS – CoV – 2 au decedat.

În intervalul 26.02.2021 (10:00) – 27.02.2021 (10:00) au fost raportate 54 de decese (29 bărbați și 25 femei), ale unor pacienți infectați cu noul coronavirus, internați în spitalele din Alba, Argeș, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Botoșani, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Galați, Hunedoara,  Maramureș, Mehedinți, Neamț, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș și București.

Dintre acestea, 1 deces a fost înregistrat la categoria de vârstă 30-39 de ani,  4 decese la categoria de vârstă 50-59 ani, 16 decese la categoria de vârstă 60-69 ani, 17 decese la categoria de vârstă 70-79 ani și 16 decese la categoria de peste 80 de ani.

50 dintre decesele înregistrate sunt ale unor pacienți care au prezentat comorbidități, iar 4 pacienți decedați nu au prezentat comorbidități.

În unitățile sanitare de profil, numărul total de persoane internate cu COVID-19 este de 7.832. Dintre acestea, 997 sunt internate la ATI. 

Până la această dată, la nivel național, au fost prelucrate 6.009.706 teste RT-PCR și 296.110 teste rapide antigenice. În ultimele 24 de ore au fost efectuate 23.341 de teste RT-PCR (12.856 în baza definiției de caz și a protocolului medical și 10.485 la cerere) și 7.804 teste rapide antigenice.

Pe teritoriul României, 40.566 de persoane confirmate cu infecție cu noul coronavirus sunt în izolare la domiciliu, iar 11.617 persoane se află în izolare instituționalizată. De asemenea, 51.387 de persoane se află în carantină la domiciliu, iar în carantină instituționalizată se află 156 de persoane.

 

