Până astăzi, 27 februarie, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 799.164 de cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19).
738.569 de pacienți au fost declarați vindecați.
În urma testelor efectuate la nivel național, față de ultima raportare, au fost înregistrate 3.432 cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19), acestea fiind cazuri care nu au mai avut anterior un test pozitiv. Distribuția pe județe a cazurilor per total și a celor noi o regăsiți în tabelul de mai jos.
Nr. crt. Județ Număr de cazuri confirmate(total) Număr de cazuri nou confirmate Incidența înregistrată la 14 zile
- Alba 15501 61 2,32
- Arad 17265 89 1,58
- Argeș 21115 37 0,72
- Bacău 20263 53 1,16
- Bihor 21272 78 1,03
- Bistrița-Năsăud 8772 27 0,84
- Botoșani 10925 67 1,19
- Brașov 32067 174 2,85
- Brăila 9810 37 0,80
- Buzău 9547 27 0,66
- Caraș-Severin 8321 25 0,94
- Călărași 7598 19 0,63
- Cluj 39951 266 2,91
- Constanța 32043 125 1,45
- Covasna 5932 22 0,87
- Dâmbovița 17771 47 1,28
- Dolj 19487 106 1,56
- Galați 20335 64 1,19
- Giurgiu 7818 58 1,08
- Gorj 6822 49 1,62
- Harghita 6227 23 0,65
- Hunedoara 15644 114 2,25
- Ialomița 8216 25 0,96
- Iași 33548 91 1,14
- Ilfov 31299 103 2,88
- Maramureș 16848 117 3,13
- Mehedinți 6030 26 0,91
- Mureș 17917 18 0,93
- Neamț 13948 33 1,07
- Olt 11334 25 0,76
- Prahova 27245 41 0,67
- Satu Mare 9811 49 1,89
- Sălaj 7990 54 1,76
- Sibiu 20005 65 1,77
- Suceava 20959 65 1,17
- Teleorman 9843 37 1,10
- Timiș 38825 342 4,78
- Tulcea 6414 19 0,77
- Vaslui 12966 35 0,93
- Vâlcea 11879 60 1,33
- Vrancea 8255 31 0,72
- Mun. București 128910 457 2,46
- Cazuri noi nealocate pe județe 2436* 171
TOTAL 799.164 3.432
*Referitor la „cazurile noi nealocate pe județe”, facem precizarea că numărul acestora este determinat de modificările aduse platformei electronice prin care sunt raportate și centralizate rezultatele testelor pentru noul coronavirus. Astfel, conform noii metodologii, centrele de testare introduc în mod direct rezultatele testelor realizate, urmând ca de la nivelul Direcțiilor de Sănătate Publică să fie realizată ancheta epidemiologică și atribuite cazurile pozitive județului/localității de care aparțin persoanele infectate.
Coeficientul infectărilor cumulate la 14 zile, raportate la 1.000 de locuitori este calculat de către Direcțiile de Sănătate Publică, la nivelul Municipiului București și al județelor. Mai jos aveți graficul realizat în baza raportărilor primite de CNCCI de la Direcțiile de Sănătate Publică:
Distinct de cazurile nou confirmate, în urma retestării pacienților care erau deja pozitivi, 638 de persoane au fost reconfirmate pozitiv. Distribuția pe județe a acestor cazuri o regăsiți în tabelul de mai jos.
Nr. Crt. JUDEȚ Probe pozitive la retestare
1 ALBA 19
2 ARAD 19
3 ARGEŞ 13
4 BACĂU 9
5 BIHOR 6
6 BISTRIŢA-NĂSĂUD 8
7 BOTOŞANI 26
8 BRĂILA 3
9 BRAŞOV 23
10 BUZĂU 5
11 CĂLĂRAŞI 13
12 CARAŞ-SEVERIN 3
13 CLUJ 16
14 CONSTANŢA 64
15 COVASNA 3
16 DÂMBOVIŢA 7
17 DOLJ 5
18 GALAŢI 19
19 GIURGIU 4
20 GORJ 31
21 HARGHITA 5
22 HUNEDOARA 19
23 IALOMIŢA 14
24 IAŞI 14
25 ILFOV 17
26 MARAMUREŞ 10
27 MEHEDINŢI
28 MUNICIPIUL BUCUREŞTI 82
29 MUREŞ 14
30 NEAMŢ 4
31 OLT 13
32 PRAHOVA 11
33 SĂLAJ 12
34 SATU MARE 10
35 SIBIU 5
36 SUCEAVA 16
37 TELEORMAN 14
38 TIMIŞ 52
39 TULCEA 7
40 VÂLCEA 10
41 VASLUI 7
42 VRANCEA 6
Total 638
Până astăzi, 20.287 de persoane diagnosticate cu infecție cu SARS – CoV – 2 au decedat.
În intervalul 26.02.2021 (10:00) – 27.02.2021 (10:00) au fost raportate 54 de decese (29 bărbați și 25 femei), ale unor pacienți infectați cu noul coronavirus, internați în spitalele din Alba, Argeș, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Botoșani, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Galați, Hunedoara, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Neamț, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș și București.
Dintre acestea, 1 deces a fost înregistrat la categoria de vârstă 30-39 de ani, 4 decese la categoria de vârstă 50-59 ani, 16 decese la categoria de vârstă 60-69 ani, 17 decese la categoria de vârstă 70-79 ani și 16 decese la categoria de peste 80 de ani.
50 dintre decesele înregistrate sunt ale unor pacienți care au prezentat comorbidități, iar 4 pacienți decedați nu au prezentat comorbidități.
În unitățile sanitare de profil, numărul total de persoane internate cu COVID-19 este de 7.832. Dintre acestea, 997 sunt internate la ATI.
Până la această dată, la nivel național, au fost prelucrate 6.009.706 teste RT-PCR și 296.110 teste rapide antigenice. În ultimele 24 de ore au fost efectuate 23.341 de teste RT-PCR (12.856 în baza definiției de caz și a protocolului medical și 10.485 la cerere) și 7.804 teste rapide antigenice.
Pe teritoriul României, 40.566 de persoane confirmate cu infecție cu noul coronavirus sunt în izolare la domiciliu, iar 11.617 persoane se află în izolare instituționalizată. De asemenea, 51.387 de persoane se află în carantină la domiciliu, iar în carantină instituționalizată se află 156 de persoane.
