Magnatul Gabriel Comănescu, patronul GSP Power, pare să fi tras, încă o dată, lozul câștigător! Două proiecte însumând aproape 600 milioane de euro, din fondurile alocate capitolului Energie, au fost incluse în Planul Național de Redresare și Reziliență. Și încă fără licitație! Asta, în condițiile în care primarii reclamă că au fost tăiate sume uriașe din alocarea către administrațiile locale pentru a bugeta proiectul controversatului afacerist.
Capitolul Energie din Planul Național de Redresare și Reziliență prevede două proiecte pilot care să demonstreze fezabilitatea economică și tehnică a hidrogenului, ambele urmând să fie derulate cu compania românească privată GSP Power, unul în Constanța, iar celălalt în Mehedinți, județul de baștină al… ministrului Energiei, Virgil Popescu.
Valoarea totală a celor două proiecte se ridică la 585 de milioane de euro!
Nu este clar, însă, cum a ajuns compania controversatului afacerist Gabriel Comănescu să fie unica firmă privată menționată expres in capitolul elaborat de Ministerul Energiei din PNRR.
Nici măcar Ministrul Investițiilor și Proiectelor Europene, Cristian Ghinea, nu știe cum a fost selectată firma magnatului Comănescu.
Ghinea a spus că este un ajutor de stat care trebuie notificat Comisiei Europene, și că Ministerul Energiei va trebui să explice de ce acea companie este unica în poziție de a furniza un serviciu sau un bun pe piața din România.
„Nu a fost o decizie a mea de a selecta această firmă. Este un consorțiu propus de Ministerul Energiei și format din Romgaz, Siemens și firma respectivă. O să întreb și eu la Ministerul Energiei exact cum au selectat. Ajutorul de stat nu se aplică doar în acest caz. Este o analiză pentru ajutorul de stat, și multumesc mult Consiliului Concurenței pentru că ne-au ajutat în această perioadă, și se aplică la toate compomenente din PNRR. Dacă sunt probleme cu Romgaz, că nu vorbim doar de companiile private, și la Metrorex a trebuit sa explicăm și să justificăm partea de ajutor de stat, atunci vom solicita eliminarea acelui proiect și deschiderea către competiție. Practic, Ministerul Energiei va trebui să explice în cadrul acestei proceduri de ce acea companie este unica in poziție de a furniza un serviciu sau un bun pe piața din România. (…) Nu vreau să răspund pentru decizii pe care nu le-am luat”, a declarat, miercuri, Cristian Ghinea.
Singurul în măsură să explice enigma este chiar ministrul Energiei, Virgil Popescu.
Dezvăluiri explozive despre unul dintre cei mai bogați români: Cine este, de fapt, Gabriel Comănescu
Unul dintre cei mai bogaţi români, Gabriel Comănescu a făcut bani din afacerile petroliere deținute în România, dar și în spațiul ex-sovietic.
GSP Offshore, companie controlată de omul de afaceri, acelaşi care deţine compania de foraj marin Grup Servicii Petroliere, a obţinut o cifră de afaceri de 771 milioane lei în 2019, în creştere cu 170% faţă de 2018, când afacerile au fost de doar 283 milioane lei, conform datelor Ministerului de Finanţe. În ceea ce priveşte profitul net, compania a obţinut un profit de 24,8 milioane lei în 2019, în creştere cu 18% faţă de 2018 când profit net a fost de 21 milioane lei.
De numele acestuia se leagă mai multe dezvăluiri. Afaceristul constănțean apare în documenetele „Panama Papers” cu una dintre afacerile sale de succes: platformele petroliere de foraj marin.
Magnatul şi-a disimulat interesele financiare într-o reţea complicată de firme offshore, reţea întinsă din Panama şi Insulele Virgine Britanice până în Niue – o mică insulă din Pacificul de Sud, aflată la 2400 de kilometri de Noua Zeelandă, potrivit RISE Project. La faptul că a ajuns unul dintre cei mai bogați român a contribuit și un german. Jurnaliștii de la Rise au dezvăluit că germanul a fost omul cheie în managementul OMV Petrom, alături de care Comănescu a instituit un parteneriat secret în marea Caraibilor. Neamțul a jucat la dublu timp de doi ani, influențând deciziile OMV Petrom în interesul afaceristului român și al său personal. Secretul a ieșit la iveală în Panama Papers.
