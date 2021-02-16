Dinastia Isărescu! În afară de Dinastia Hohenzollern, numai Mugur Isărescu a rezistat atâţia ani prin cele mai turbulente momente economice şi politice la cârma ţării. De 30 de ani conduce BNR! I s-au reproșat inflația mare, cursul de schimb valutar mare, ratarea aderării României la moneda euro de două ori, în 2015 și 2019, subfinanțarea de către sistemul bancar a economiei românești, un cost al creditării de trei ori mai mare decât media la nivel european.

Și cu toate astea a fost premier în vreme de criză și candidatul veșnic atunci când politicul nu avea soluții. Pe mandatul său, băncile comerciale și -au externalizat masiv profitul și i s-a mai reproșat și externalizarea aurului în 1999 la Banca Angliei. Astăzi i se reproșează colaborarea cu securitatea dar și faptul că vinurile sale sunt preferate de mai toate băncile. Dezvăluiri senzaționale la Culisele statului paralel cu Anca Alexandrescu.

