Comportamentul neadecvat, caracterizat prin neglijenţă, ignoranţă ”ajută” la comiterea furturilor din buzunare şi genţi. Exersarea spiritului de vigilenţă reprezintă primul şi cel mai solid „scut” împotriva hoţilor şi a altor genuri de infractori.
Pentru că hoții pot fi extrem de inventivi, polițiștii care cercetează astfel de infracțiuni vă recomandă:
când vă aflaţi la ghişeul unei bănci sau în apropierea unor bănci, pentru a ridica o sumă de bani, este bine să observaţi comportamentul persoanele din jurul dumneavoastră, unii infractori speculează orice situaţie şi urmăresc victimele până ajung în locuri ferite de privirile cetăţenilor;
nu număraţi banii pe stradă sau când sunt mai multe persoane în jurul dumneavoastră; printre cetăţeni pot fi şi infractori cărora le oferiţi singuri „pontul”;
când efectuaţi diverse plăţi, nu scoateţi toţi banii pe care-i aveţi, ci doar suma necesară. Banii se manevrează în interiorul poşetei sau a buzunarului;
acordaţi atenţie sporită supravegherii copiilor, cărora trebuie să evitaţi să le oferiţi bunuri de valoare ( telefoane mobile lănţişoare, sume mari de banii), toate acestea constituie o tentaţie pentru infractori;
nu împrumutaţi telefoanele mobile pe stradă sau în localuri publice unor persoane necunoscute care sub pretextul apelării unor prieteni dispar cu telefoane cu tot.
În mijloacele de transport în comun:
• când aşteptaţi autobuzul sau alt mijloc de transport în comun în staţii, daţi dovadă de vigilenţă şi atenţie faţă de conduita persoanelor de lângă dumneavoastră;
• evitaţi să citiţi în mijloacele de transport în comun deoarece atenţia vă este diminuată şi puteţi deveni cu uşurinţă victimele hoţilor de buzunare;
• poziţionaţi poşeta/geanta în faţa dumneavoastră, iar dacă e posibil, între corp şi un element fix in autovehicul;
• dacă vă aşezaţi pe scaun, ţineţi bagajele în braţe, în nici un caz spre exterior ori spre vecinul de scaun; • când poziţia unui călător vă impune să vă îndepărtaţi de bagaje, sau să vă schimbaţi poziţia, evitaţi-l;
• nu purtaţi bani sau valori în buzunarele laterale ale hainelor, paltoanelor sau gecilor, acestea fiind locurile cele mai vulnerabile şi cel mai des vizitate de către hoţi;
• dacă transportaţi sume mari de bani, evitaţi deplasarea cu mijloacele de transport în comun.
În situaţia în care deveniţi victima unei infracţiuni de furt din buzunare, anunţaţi organele de poliţie la numărul unic de urgenţă 112, apelabil de la orice telefon mobil sau fix, indiferent că aveţi sau nu credit ori cartelă.
Sursa: Realitatea de Bacau
