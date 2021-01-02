În ultimele 24 de ore au fost vaccinați 1.586 de români împotriva noului coronavirus, numărul total al celor care au primit vaccinul de la Pfizer ajungând la 13.242 de persoane.
Comitetul naţional pentru coordonarea vaccinării anti-COVID informează sâmbătă că, în ultimele 24 de ore, potrivit datelor puse la dispoziţie de către Institutul Naţional de Sănătate Publică, prin aplicaţia Registrul Electronic Naţional al Vaccinărilor, au fost imunizate împotriva coronavirusului, cu vaccinul Pfizer BioNTech, 1.586 de persoane.
Până în prezent au fost vaccinate împotriva COVID-19 un număr de 13.242 de persoane.
În ultimele 24 de ore, dintre cei vaccinaţi, o persoană a avut o reacţie comună şi minoră, generală.
În total, dintre cei peste 13.242 de imunizaţi, 27 au avut reacţii adverse, comune şi minore, dintre care: 4 – reacţii locale cu durere la locul injectării, iar 23 – reacţii generale (febră, cefalee, mialgii, astenie, alergii de tip urticarie).
Programul centrelor de vaccinare se încheie la ora 20,00, motiv pentru care numărul vaccinărilor realizate în intervalul orar 17,00 – 20,00 va fi reflectat în raportarea din ziua următoare, mai precizează Comitetul naţional de coordonare a activităţilor privind vaccinarea împotriva COVID-19.
Sursa: realitatea.net
