Așa-zisul protest organizat în fața locuinței acționarului majoritar al Realitatea Plus este o acțiune de intimidare în stil mafiot, așa cum este obișnuit fugarul Sebastian Ghiță, susține Anca Alexandrescu, realizatoarea emisiunii “Culisele Statului Paralel”, de la Realitatea Plus. Într-o intervenție telefonică, Alexandrescu a afirmat că acțiunea denotă și disperarea celor care, în urma dezvăluirilor pe care le-a făcut, își văd amenințate interesele de afaceri și, prin extensie, influența politică. Realizatoarea a menționat nume precum Victor Ponta, George Maior sau Florian Coldea.
„Când ești disperat, apelezi la orice. Numai că domnul Ghiță nu face prima oară aceste lucruri; în campania prezidențială din 2014, când prietenul său Victor Ponta candida contra lui Klaus Iohannis, a organizat o acțiune prin care a aruncat găini moarte în curtea PNL. De asemenea, domnul Ghiță a mai organizat o acțiune cu scandal în stradă, în fața unui restaurant unde se afla Marian Vanghelie. A fost scandal monstru, Victor Ponta i-a suspendat din PSD și pe Ghiță, și pe Șova, și pe Vanghelie.
Ăsta este stilul lui (al lui S. Ghiță – N.R.), stilul mafiot. Sunt disperați pentru că noi venim cu tot mai multe dezvăluiri. Mai mult, dacă vedeți și puneți alături lucrurile care se întâmplă în ultimele zile, acești reprezentanți ai Statului Paralel sunt disperați că se destructurează echipa. Domnul George Maior este rechemat de la Washington de către președintele Iohannis, după nenumărate dezvăluiri la adresa sa. Pe domnul Ponta încearcă domnul Dâncu să-l bage pe ușa din dos în PSD, să-l resusciteze după eșecul răsunător de la alegerile de anul trecut.
Cumva, această echipă Dâncu-Ponta-Ghiță-Maior și Coldea, bine-nțeles, încearcă să se repoziționeze, pentru că sunt contracte grase și trebuie să trăiască în continuare, vor în continuare acces la banul public. Despre asta este vorba”, a afirmat Anca Alexandrescu.
Din această perspectivă, realizatoarea „Culiselor Statului Paralel” crede că așa-zisul protest din fața casei acționarului majoritar Realitatea Plus face parte dintr-un plan mai elaborat.
“Cred că, mai degrabă, face parte dintr-o acțiune amplă de intimidare, pentru că eu am spus în nenumărate emisiuni că primesc citații pe bandă rulantă de la apropiații domnului Ghiță, care cer despăgubiri de sute de mii de euro în urma interviului cu fostul deputat Cristian Rizea, care a făcut dezvăluiri senzaționale despre anturajul lui Ghiță.
Asta-i deranjează foarte tare și de aceea încearcă să distragă atenția cu o acțiune din asta, de intimidare. Ați văzut cine a protestat în stradă, au fost publicate poze de colegii de la realitatea.net, sunt niște oameni ccare fac parte din lumea interlopă, care s-au și fotografiat înainte să meargă la casa lui Maricel Păcuraru. Mai mult, vreau să spun că există filmări care-i surprind când coboară din mașinile România TV, aceste imagini au fost predate autorităților” a afirmat Anca Alexandrescu, realizatoarea emisiunii “Culisele Statului Paralel”, de la Realitatea Plus.
Recent, postul Realitatea Plus a difuzat o serie de anchete potrivit cărora Ghiță vrea să obțină, prin interpuși, contracte cu statul în valoare de circa 40 de milioane de euro. Este vorba de documente care arată cum firme controlate din umbră de omul de afaceri fugar apar recent în Sistemul de Achiziții Publice cu anunțuri de participare pentru contracte cu statul, în valoare totală de peste două sute de milioane de lei.
