Poliţiştii din Aiud au acţionat, pe DN 1, pe tronsonul Aiud – Mirăslău – Decea – Unirea şi au depistat 39 de conducători auto ce nu au respectat regimul legal de viteză. Alţi 5 şoferi au fost amendaţi pentru încălcarea altor norme de circulaţie.
La data de 13 martie 2021, în intervalul orar 08.00-14.00 și 14.00-18.00, poliţiştii rutieri din Aiud au desfășurat o acţiune de prevenire a accidentelor rutiere și depistarea în trafic a conducătorilor auto care nu respectă regulile de circulație privind viteza, pe DN 1, pe tronsonul cuprins între localităţile Aiud, Mirăslău, Decea și Unirea.
Poliţiştii au depistat 39 de conducători auto care au depăşit regimul legal de viteză și i-au amendat pe alți 5, pentru alte abateri de la normele legale privind circulaţia pe drumurile publice.
Valoarea totală a amenzilor aplicate a fost de 16.945 lei.
Totodată, au fost reţinute trei permise de conducere şi un certificat de înmatriculare.
