Poliţiştii şi jandarmii au aplicat, în ultimele 24 de ore, 808 sancţiuni contravenţionale, în valoare de 111.875 de lei, ca urmare a încălcării prevederilor Legii 55/2020 privind unele măsuri pentru prevenirea şi combaterea efectelor pandemiei de COVID-19, informează, miercuri, Grupul de Comunicare Strategică (GCS), potrivit Agerpres.
Conform GCS, pe teritoriul României, 336 de persoane confirmate cu infecţie cu noul coronavirus sunt în izolare la domiciliu, iar 213 persoane se află în izolare instituţionalizată. GCS precizează că numărul persoanelor aflate în izolare/carantină este în dinamică şi datele sunt în curs de centralizare şi introducere în aplicaţiile informatice, de la nivelul structurilor competente.
În ultimele 24 de ore, au fost înregistrate 721 apeluri la numărul unic de urgenţă 112 şi 1.736 la linie TELVERDE (0800.800.358), deschisă special pentru informarea cetăţenilor.
GCS reaminteşte cetăţenilor că Ministerul Afacerilor Interne a operaţionalizat, începând cu 4 iulie, o linie TELVERDE (0800.800.165) la care pot fi sesizate încălcări ale normelor de protecţie sanitară. Apelurile sunt preluate de un dispecerat în sistem integrat şi repartizate structurilor teritoriale pentru verificarea aspectelor sesizate.
Totodată, GCS reaminteşte cetăţenilor să ia în considerare doar informaţiile verificate prin sursele oficiale şi să apeleze pentru recomandări şi alte informaţii la linia TELVERDE – 0800.800.358. Numărul TELVERDE nu este un număr de urgenţă, este o linie telefonică alocată strict pentru informarea cetăţenilor valabilă pentru apelurile naţionale, de luni până vineri, în intervalul orar 8,00 – 20,00.
De asemenea, românii aflaţi în străinătate pot solicita informaţii despre prevenirea şi combaterea virusului la linia special dedicată lor: +4021.320.20.20.
Până la data de 21 iulie, au fost raportate 1.634.446 de cazuri de COVID-19 în UE/SEE, Regatul Unit, Monaco, San Marino, Elveţia, Andorra. Cele mai multe cazuri au fost înregistrate în Regatul Unit, Spania, Italia, Franţa şi Germania.
La nivel global, au fost confirmate 14.684.741 de cazuri de COVID-19 şi 610.110 decese. De asemenea, 8.468.761 de persoane s-au vindecat.
Superb, what a webpage it is! This web site presents helpful data to us, keep
it up.
I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your website.
It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for mme tto come
here and visit more often. Did you hire out a
designrr to create your theme? Outstanding work!
My site … sports cash system scam
It is actually a great and helpful piece of info.
I’m satisfied that you simply shared this helpful information with us.
Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Hi fantastic blog! Does running a blog such as this require a great deal of work?
I’ve absolutely no expertise in programming but I was hoping to start my own blog in the near future.
Anyhow, if you have any suggestions or techniques for new
blog owners please share. I know this is off subject
but I just had to ask. Appreciate it!
Hello, this weekend is fastidious designed for me, as this point in time i am reading this fantastic informative paragraph here at my
home.
Have you ever thought about creating an e-book or guest authoring on other blogs?
I have a blog based on the same information you discuss and would really like
to have you share some stories/information. I know my visitors would appreciate your
work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free
to send me an email.
Piece of writing writing is alseo a excitement, if you be familiar
with afterward you can write or else it is difficult to write.
Look into my page; how to attract women for
shy guys flirting (Jeanett)
Hello there, I discovered your web site by
means of Google even as looking for a related topic, your web
site came up, it appears to be like good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hello there, just changed into alert to your blog via Google, and located that it is
really informative. I am going to watch out for brussels.
I’ll be grateful should you continue this in future.
A lot of other people will be benefited out of your writing.
Cheers!
Heya i’m for the primary time here. I found this board and I
in finding It truly helpful & it helped me out much.
I am hoping to give something again and aid others such as you aided me.
I got what you intend, appreciate it for posting. Woh I am delighted to find this website
through google.
my blog arteon forex robot discount
You ought to be a part of a contest for one of the highest quality websites online.
I will recommend this website!
viagra vs cialis [url=https://edmedno.com/]what is viagra[/url] viagra over the counter herbal viagra cialis vs viagra
Outstanding story there. What happened after?
Good luck!
Hello.This post was extremely motivating, particularly because I was searching
for thoughts on this topic last Saturday.
My websiote – Forex candlesticks made easy pdf
Wonderful blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News.
Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Many thanks
The other day, while I was at work, my cousin stole my apple ipad and tested to see if it
can survive a 40 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation.
My iPad is now broken and she has 83 views. I
know this is totally off topic but I had to share it with someone!
An intriguing discussion is definitely worth comment.
I think that you need to publish more on this subject matter, it might not
be a taboo subject but generally folks don’t discuss these topics.
To the next! Many thanks!!
Aw, this was an incredibly nice post. Taking a few
minutes and actual effort to generate a superb article… but what can I say… I procrastinate a lot
and never manage to get anything done.
side effects of viagra [url=https://gopharmxx.com/]viagra connect[/url] over the counter viagra viagra generic name buy viagra
Современный земля много строг и в чем то даже жесток, и проявляется это
во многих сферах нашей жизнедеятельности, не
привилегия является и наша занятость и трудоустройство,
а также учеба и многое другое.
Для работе, причем не гордо частное это предприятие alias госучреждение, безотлагательно на множество
строже стали вопрошать после
пропущенные рабочие жизнь, и безнаказанной может водиться только
уважительная рычаг, к примеру официально оформленный больничный лист о болезни.
У вас ужинать нужда заказать больничный лист для изрядно дней?
тут мы непременно рекомендуем Вам обратиться на наш сайт.
Здесь вы сможете встречать, заказать
и даже получить с доставкой
для дворец абсолютно любую справку,
которая вам необходима в
данный момент.
Некоторый из нас сталкивались с тем, что нужно копить ребенка на лето в становище, а это очень кропотливое
и ответсвенное мероприятие, столько только надо исполнять дабы подготовить свое чадо к полноценному отдыху и
потом ни о чем не переживать.
И несомненно же некоторый простой забывают о часть который
по пропускать всего прочего нуждаться еще и оформить
мед.справку для того чтобы ребенка в этот
общество допустили. И что же делать коль времени
осталось вовсе бедно, а справка нужна?
Нужно просто подкупать справку в
Спб, а быть желании и заказать ее с доставкой для семейство, сообразно очень демократичным ценам
на нашем сайте.
Снова единовластно не бедно многозначащий момент в книга, который безотлагательно даже присутствие регистрации человека сообразно месту прописки, с вас могут потребовать справку
о прохождении флюорографии.
Процедура быстрая, практически пропали никаких очередей,
только для ее получения нужно гнать
в какое то мед учреждение, искать кабинет, записываться и
опять же вносить! Так зачем тут постоянно эти траты
времени сил и нервов, если дозволено простой пройти на наш сайт, выбрать необычайный часть и заказать
справку о прохождении флюорографии стоймя с доставкой для чертог,
и вдобавок издали сомнительный задача, в
каком из вариантов она обойдется вам дешевле, цены у нас
очень приемлимые.
Очень нередко теперь студенты совмещают работу и учебу, только не всегда однако это проходит свободно, и
на работе аврал бывает и на учебе, а иногда даже встает альтернатива о часть, сколько нуждаться стрелять
либо учебу либо работу. Только жрать
освобождение, можно взять для год академ отпуск, и
затем решения проблем для работе опять продолжить обучение.
Легче всего это сделать заказав для нашем сайте соотвествующий
бумага, у вас это займет только лишь порядочно кликов мышкой,
и останется как высматривать когда
академ справка приедет к вам домой.
Это самое оптимальное и стабильное приговор проблемы.
Всегда справки, мед. документы выдаваемые
для нашем портале имеют сто процентный официальный статус,
оформляются настоящими врачами в реальных мед.
учреждениях и принимаются
во всех организациях и предприятиях на
правах подлинных, осечек не было и находиться не должно отроду, тем более
в таких делах.На страницах нашего сайта употреблять специализированный раздел, в котором собраны отзывы наших благодарных клиентов,
тех, которым мы уже успели помочь
и решить их проблемы
Мы ждем Вас для страницах нашего сайта и будем рады предоставить вам любую справку разве документ,
которые вам необходимы для данный
момент.
buy viagra [url=https://mymypharmacy.com/]online viagra[/url] viagra generic cheap viagra how does viagra work
This is the perfect site for everyone who would like to find out about this topic.
You understand so much its almost hard to argue with
you (not that I personally would want to…HaHa). You certainly put a brand new spin on a subject that has been written about for years.
Wonderful stuff, just great!
generic viagra walmart [url=https://mymypharmacy.com/]how to take viagra[/url] viagra cialis vs viagra cheap viagra
viagra 100mg [url=https://gopharmxx.com/]over the counter viagra[/url] generic viagra viagra pill viagra dosage
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this
post was good. I do not know who you are but certainly
you are going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already ;
) Cheers!
There is definately a lot to know about this issue.
I love all of the points you have made.
Howdy very nice blog!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Superb .. I’ll bookmark your blog and take
thee feeds also? I am happpy to find a llot of useful info here inn the put up,
we want develop extra strategies on this regard, thank you for sharing.
. . . . .
Herre is my wweb site … natural treatment gum abscess (Norman)
Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text
in your article seem to be running off the screen in Safari.
I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with
browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know.
The layout look great though! Hope you get the problem resolved soon. Many thanks
п»їgeneric viagra [url=https://pharmmyjo.com/]viagra[/url] viagra vs cialis otc viagra viagra dosage
It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it
is time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could
I wish to suggest you few interesting things or
tips. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article.
I want to read even more things about it!
Lbarti dersni
viagra generic [url=https://mymypharmacy.com/]generic viagra walmart[/url] viagra generic generic viagra viagra pills
It’s very effortless to find out any matter on web as compared
to textbooks, as I found this piece of writing at this web site.
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an very long comment but after I clicked submit my
comment didn’t show up. Grrrr… well I’m not writing
all that over again. Anyhow, just wanted to say excellent
blog!
Hey very cool site!! Man .. Beautiful .. Amazing ..
I’ll bookmark your website and take the feeds also?
I am happy to seek out so many helpful info here within the put up, we want develop more strategies on this regard,
thank you for sharing. . . . . .
Love the article. Great as always. But what’s up with that Thinline Tele?
Wonderful beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your
web site, how could i subscribe for a blog web site? The account aided me a acceptable deal.
I had been a little bit acquainted of this your
broadcast offered bright clear concept
This article provides clear idea in favor of the new users of blogging,
that genuinely how to do running a blog.
Hey fantastic blog! Does running a blog like this take a great
deal of work? I’ve very little understanding of computer programming however I was hoping to start my own blog in the near future.
Anyway, should you have any ideas or tips for new blog
owners please share. I understand this is off topic however I simply had to ask.
Cheers!
buy viagra online [url=https://edmedno.com/]viagra cost[/url] viagra cheap viagra online viagra
viagra cost [url=https://gopharmxx.com/]generic viagra[/url] how long does viagra last viagra and alcohol buy viagra
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally,
it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point.
You clearly know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your blog when you could be giving us something informative to read?
I constantly spent my half an hour to read this weblog’s posts
all the time along with a cup of coffee.
Hey this is somewhat of off topic but I was
wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or
if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog
soon but have no coding knowledge so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience.
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
I was curious if you ever thought of changing the structure of your site?
Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
But maybe you could a little more in the way of
content so people could connect with it better.
Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or 2 images.
Maybe you could space it out better?
Greetings, I do think your blog could possibly be having browser compatibility problems.
Whenever I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine however when opening in I.E., it has some overlapping issues.
I just wanted to provide you with a quick heads up! Apart from that, great site!
Howdy! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with
us so I came to check it out. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m
bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
Wonderful blog and outstanding design.
viagra generic [url=https://gopharmxx.com/]cheap viagra[/url] viagra viagra generic online viagra
I’m amazed, I have to admit. Rarely do I come across a blog that’s equally educative and engaging, and let me tell you, you’ve hit the nail on the head.
The issue is something which too few folks are speaking intelligently
about. Now i’m very happy I stumbled across this during my hunt for something concerning this.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a article author for your weblog.
You have some really good articles and I feel I would be a good asset.
If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some material for your blog in exchange for a
link back to mine. Please shoot me an e-mail if interested.
Many thanks!
Horse race was intense
Good information. Lucky me I found your website by accident (stumbleupon).
I have book marked it for later!
Howdy! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog.
Is it tough to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick.
I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any tips or
suggestions? Thanks
online viagra [url=https://gopharmxx.com/]over the counter viagra[/url] viagra over the counter female viagra cheap viagra
Hi there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues
with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing months of hard work due
to no data backup. Do you have any methods to prevent hackers?
Hey would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with?
I’m going to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a hard
time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique.
P.S My apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!
I’m pretty pleased to discover this web site. I want to to thank you for ones time for this
fantastic read!! I definitely liked every bit of it and I have you saved as
a favorite to look at new information on your website.
There’s definately a lot to know about this subject. I really
like all the points you made.
My partner and I stumbled over here coming from a different page and thought
I might as well check things out. I like
what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to checking
out your web page again.
Hi it’s me, I am also visiting this web site on a regular basis, this site is
in fact good and the visitors are truly sharing nice thoughts.
I do not even know how I finished up here, but I assumed
this put up was great. I don’t understand who you are however definitely you are going to a famous blogger in case you aren’t
already. Cheers!
what does viagra do [url=https://edmedno.com/]viagra generic name[/url] what does viagra do viagra generic viagra
I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your site. Do you ever run into
any browser compatibility problems? A few of my
blog audience have complained about my website not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Opera.
Do you have any recommendations to help fix this issue?
viagra [url=https://gopharmxx.com/]online viagra[/url] how to get viagra viagra generic name herbal viagra