Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (D.S.P.J.) Alba, a organizat o masa rotundă cu tema „Difteria – între trecut şi prezent”, la care au participat 70 de medici, din specialităţile medicină de familie, medicină şcolară, infecţionişti, pediatri, epidemiologi şi alţi specialişti de sănătate publică.
Invitatul de onoare a fost domnul conferenţiar doctor Molnar Geza, care prin prezentarea deosebită a readus în actualitate gravitatea unei boli pe care majoritatea specialiştilor o cunosc doar din manualele de medicină – şi anume difteria.
În contextul re-emergenţei unor boli istorice, s-a insistat pe importanţa imunizărilor la copilul mic şi nu numai. Deoarece la nivel european reapariţia difteriei prezintă un semn de alertă pentru întreg sistemul medical, concluziile întâlnirii au fost că la nivelul judeţului Alba acoperirea vaccinală nu este mulţumitoare. Astfel, se impune un efort suplimentar din partea tuturor pentru o mai bună mobilizare şi acceptare a vaccinării la copilul mic, precum şi vaccinarea suplimentară, la interval de 10 ani, a adulţilor. Aceasta asigură o protecţie eficientă pentru boli cum sunt difteria-tetanosul-poliomielita.
În acest context, la acţiune au fost premiaţi cei mai buni colaboratori din anul 2019 şi anume:
– Doamna doctor MĂDĂLINA VESA – pentru implicarea deosebită în calitate de membru al Grupului de Vaccinologie a Societăţii Naţionale de Medicină de Familie, în promovarea vaccinării la nivelul Judeţului Alba;
– Domnul doctor CRISTIAN DIMA – pentru implicarea deosebită în promovarea si efectuarea vaccinării în focarul de Hepatită acută virală tip A, din localitatea Cugir;
– Doamna doctor LUCIA BRAN – pentru implicarea deosebită în informarea, promovarea şi imunizarea copiilor din zona Sebeş, Petreşti, jud. Alba;
– Doamna doctor DOINA MOLDOVEANU – pentru implicarea deosebită si profesionalism în activitatea desfăşurată în reţeaua de medicină şcolară la nivelul judeţului Alba.
Reprezentanţii DSP Alba mulţumesc celor care au fost prezenţi şi transmit, de asemenea, mulţumiri tuturor colaboratorilor.Totodată, nădăjduim că vom avea, în continuare, un parteneriat în folosul cetăţenilor, chiar mai eficient decât până în prezent. Taina sfântă a Naşterii Domnului Iisus Hristos să vă aducă, tuturor, bucuria şi emoţia Crăciunului, prin speranţa unui viitor mai bun!
