Realitatea PLUS continuă campania 100% Tu decizi. Vi-l prezentăm acum pe Victor Drăgușin, primarul Alexandriei.
Este pesedist din 1995 și conduce reședința de județ a Teleormanului din 2008. De atunci, a ascultat fără să crâcnească de Liviu Dragnea, până ce acesta din urmă a fost băgat în închisoare tocmai pentru infracțiuni comise în Alexandria.
