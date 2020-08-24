Realitatea PLUS continuă campania 100% Tu decizi. Vi-l prezentăm acum pe Victor Drăgușin, primarul Alexandriei.

Este pesedist din 1995 și conduce reședința de județ a Teleormanului din 2008. De atunci, a ascultat fără să crâcnească de Liviu Dragnea, până ce acesta din urmă a fost băgat în închisoare tocmai pentru infracțiuni comise în Alexandria. 

